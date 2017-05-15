Vim Tips & Tricks

As a long-term Vim user myself, here are some of my favourite tips n’ tricks that I have picked up along the journey.

Note, by no means is this an exclusive list, many of these tips will be well known to the Vim community at large. However, even the most seasoned of Vim users can sometimes learn a trick or two from posts like this.

Quite a few of these tips n’ tricks are baked into my vimrc.

Set relativenumber

I encourage Vim users to enable relative line numbering. This setting makes it easy to figure out how many lines up or down you have to jump, via j and k movements, to get to where you want to go when in normal mode.

set relativenumber

One time normal mode command whilst in insert mode

Whilst in insert mode you can quickly execute a single normal operation with:

Control-o <<command>>

When the normal mode command has completed you will be returned back to insert mode where you were last editing.

A useful example would be centering the text being edited in the current window:

Control-o zz

Expression register in insert mode

Use the expression register, whilst in insert mode, to edit-in simple math values.

Control-r= <<math expression>>

An example could be:

Control-r= 43 + 139 + 761

The inserted value would be 943.

Set global replacement as the default

Force Vim to always do global substitutions.

set gdefault

This removes the need to tack on g to the end of substitute commands. Once gdefault is set the following will be a global substitute command:

:%s/old/new

All the following substitute examples will assume gdefault has been set.

Substitute in a visual block

Do the following to substitute old with new only within a rectangular visual block, that being a Control-v style visual selection:

:'<,'>s/\%Vold/new

Count the number of pattern matches

Use the substitute command to count the number of matches for a particular pattern.

First, execute a search:

/<<some-pattern>>

Then execute a counting substitute:

:%s///n

Note, this particular form of substitute will not actually substitute anything, it will instead just print out the number of matches.

UPDATE: In the comments Smylers suggested this even more compact variant:

:%~n

Sorting

Use the sort command to sort a selection, say a visual selection:

: '<,' > sort

By default lines starting with 0-9 will be sorted before A-Z followed lastly by lines starting with a-z.

Use the i option to ignore case when sorting, more often than not you want to do this:

: '<,' > sort i

Use a ! to reverse the sort:

: '<,' > sort ! i

Lastly the u option can be used to remove duplicates much like the uniq system command:

: '<,' > sort u

Project wide substitution using cfdo

Historically it has been awkward to carry out multi-file substitutions in Vim. Many possibilities exist, some involving argo , others involving sed, but all are convoluted and none are elegant.

The new cfdo command is ideal for substituting, or refactoring in programmer speak, across multiple files. The cfdo command allows a normal mode command, such as a substitute, to be invoked only on the files in the quickfix list.

Note, cfdo is only available in relatively recent versions of Vim or Neovim. Please upgrade to Vim 8 or the newest version of Neovim.

To carry out a cfdo substitute one must first populate the quickfix list with a candidate set of files containing the term wanting to be refactored.

Using vimgrep:

:vimgrep oldterm **

Or using the excellent ripgrep utility via the vim-grepper plugin:

:GrepperRg -i oldterm

From there one simply executes the desired substitution over the list of files in the quickfix list.

Using standard Vim substitution:

:cfdo %s/oldterm/newterm/ | update

Or using Tim Pope’s superb case-smart Abolish plugin:

:cfdo %S/oldterm/newterm/ | update

Change word under cursor and dot repeat

nnoremap c * *Ncgn nnoremap c # #NcgN

The relatively new gn command allows for easy operation on the next match of a completed search. These c* and c# mappings make use of gn to provide easy word-under-cursor changing, aka in-file refactoring. Best of all simply use . (dot) to repeat that change for the next match instead of n. as has usually been necessary in Vim when doing such changes.

Complete a line with Control-x Control-l

Sometimes in insert mode you may wish to repeat an existing full line; omni line completion is up to the task:

Control-x Control-l

The above is a little difficult to type, I prefer to use the following mapping:

inoremap < C - l > < C - x >< C - l >

One only need type Control-l whilst in insert mode to complete the current line by repeating an existing line.

Dictionary complete current word with Control-x Control-k

Complete the current word with omni dictionary completion:

Control-x Control-k

This requires that the dictionary option be set, for Unix-based systems I recommend:

set dictionary = /usr/ share /dict/ words

The above is a little difficult to type, I prefer to use the following mapping:

inoremap < C - k > < C - x >< C - k >

One only need type Control-k whilst in insert mode to complete the current word by using dictionary-based completion.

Repeat last visual selection with gv

Simply enter gv to reselect the last visual selection.

Launch browser with gx command

Launch a browser window by moving the cursor, in normal mode, into a URL text area and simply enter the gx command. I only recently came across this nice tip, I wish I knew this one years ago!

Delete all lines containing pattern

Use the global command with the delete option to remove all lines that contain the desired pattern.

:g/<<some-pattern>>/d

Delete all lines not containing pattern

Use the vglobal command to achieve the opposite effect, that is to delete all lines not containing the pattern:

:v/<<some-pattern>>/d

Vim as a sed replacement

A Vim script file can be used as a poor man’s sed replacement.

Create a file with the desired operations. For example this file, do.vim, will substitute new for old:

%s/old/new wq

Then use the -es option of Vim to execute the Vim script.

This example will execute the above do.vim script over all Ruby files in the current directory tree:

vim -es $(find . -name '*.rb') < do.vim

Completion for spellings

Vim insert mode completion, via Control-n and Control-p, can be used to complete using dictionary words. This is useful when writing text.

Simply enable the spell option and append kspell to the complete options:

set spell set complete += kspell

Since I am not always editing text I prefer to toggle the above settings on and off when I desire. I have a Spelling function hooked up to the F5 function key as seen in my vimrc.

Better wrapping with breakindent

The relatively new breakindent indent option is an excellent way to wrap long code lines. When set, long lines will wrap with an indentation thus preserving the clean indented look of code.

Note, a very modern version of Vim, and Neovim, will be required. All the more reason to upgrade!

Set the following options to wrap long lines with indentation:

set breakindent set showbreak = \\\\\

Smarter j and k navigation

When any form of wrapping is in effect, I recommend breakindent as noted above, then it is natural to convert the j and k movement commands from strict linewise movements to onscreen display line movements via the gj and gk commands. However when preceded with a count, useful when relativenumber is in effect, then we want to go back to strict linewise movements.

The following mapping achieves both aims, display line movements unless preceded by a count:

nnoremap < expr > j v : count ? 'j' : 'gj' nnoremap < expr > k v : count ? 'k' : 'gk'

UPDATE: In the comments p1xelHer0 suggested this enhancement:

nnoremap < expr > j v : count ? ( v : count > 5 ? "m'" . v : count : '' ) . 'j' : 'gj' nnoremap < expr > k v : count ? ( v : count > 5 ? "m'" . v : count : '' ) . 'k' : 'gk'

Similar to the first version except this version will automatically save movements larger than 5 lines to the jumplist. Use Ctrl-o / Ctrl-i to navigate backwards and forwards through the jumplist. Yes, a nice enhancement, thanks p1xelHer0.

Set infercase

Most folks set ignorecase when searching. However that option does not play nicely with completion which will then completely ignore case. Set the infercase option for smarter completions that will be case aware:

set infercase

Improve performance for files with long lines

Very long lines will cause performance problems with Vim. One of the main culprits for this performance issue is the syntax highlighter. I recommend only syntax highlighting the first 200 characters of each line.

set synmaxcol = 200

The relativenumber settings can also cause problems with files with long lines. I suggest having a quick toggle to disable relativenumber when required.

Enable wildmenu and wildmode

The wildmenu option makes setting an option, or opening new files via :e , a breeze with TAB expansion.

I recommend these options.

set wildmenu set wildmode = full

For example, once set you can quickly tab complete an option via:

:set auto<<TAB>>

The TAB invocation will then list the available options in the status line, use TAB again to quickly scroll through the options (left and right arrows also work). Note, when opening a file via :e use up and down arrows to enter or leave directories.

Make dot work over visual line selections

By default the . repeat operator does not work on visual selections.

Add this mapping in your vimrc file to enable a simple form of dot repetition over visual line selections.

xnoremap . : norm .< CR >

It is recommended that only simple operations that start from the beginning of a line be dot repeated. For example ct= (change up until =) or 5dw (delete the first five words of the line) are good candidates for visual dot repetition.

Execute a macro over visual line selections

Somewhat related to the previous tip is having the ability to run a macro only over a visual line selection.

I use the qq command to record a macro into the q register. I then setup the following Q mapping:

xnoremap Q : '<,' >: normal @ q < CR >

Typing Q with a visual line selection in effect will execute the q macro over just the selected lines.

Automatically equalize splits when Vim is resized

It is an annoyance to have to manually equalize Vim splits that have been munged by some type of resize event, for example zooming in and out a tmux pane.

The following autocmd will take care of split equalization for you:

autocmd VimResized * wincmd =

Autosave and autoread

Add the following snippet to your vimrc to enable functional autosave and autoread behaviour in Vim:

set autoread augroup autoSaveAndRead autocmd ! autocmd TextChanged , InsertLeave , FocusLost * silent ! wall autocmd CursorHold * silent ! checktime augroup END

Autosave will automatically save to disk the currently edited buffer upon leaving insert mode as well as after a text edit has occurred.

Autoread will automatically update an open buffer if it has been changed outside the current edit session, usually by an external program.

With these autocmds in effect one will rarely need to manually trigger an explicit save, which will be of benefit if one context switches often, for example a web developer switching between an edit terminal window and a test browser.

Recompute syntax highlighting

nnoremap < silent > < leader > s : syntax sync fromstart < CR > autocmd FileType markdown syntax sync fromstart

This mapping is used to force a full syntax recompute for the current buffer. By default, syntax highlighting is calculated only for the visible set of lines and a variable amount of lines surrounding that visible set. However, sometimes when large navigation jumps are done the syntax highlighting can get jumbled up. The mapping above, <leader>s in my case, will syntax sync the complete buffer, this will fix any syntax highlight errors caused by large jumps.

Separately, the above autocmd is used to always force a full file syntax computation when opening Markdown files. In my experience Markdown files are just about the likeliest to have their syntax broken by large navigation jumps.

